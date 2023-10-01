Local police department searches for endangered missing adult

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE: 11:22 p.m.

Augustus Kelley has been found and the alert is canceled.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Beavercreek Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert, according to Beavercreek Police.

>>Coroner’s office responds after hours-long search in Great Miami River

79-year-old Augustus Kelley is missing and suffers from dementia, the police said.

Kelley left his residence at 6:30 p.m. in his Silvery Toyota Tacoma and hasn’t returned, police reported.

He is a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, he weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His Silver Toyota Tacoma has the Ohio plate number TUNDRA5.

Call 911 id you see the adult or vehicle.

©2023 Cox Media Group