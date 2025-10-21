Local police department launches new app

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department has launched a new app to help enhance communication and provide important resources to the community.

The app offers features such as quick contact with the department, viewing most wanted individuals, and submitting anonymous tips.

It also provides updates on police activity, access to forms and community resources, and sex offender mapping tools.

Users can receive instant notifications about emergencies, road closures, events, and more through the app. It is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play by searching ‘Beavercreek Ohio Police Dpt.

