Local police department gifted essential equipment for cruisers

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department now has 10 new AEDs.

The AEDs come courtesy of the Kettering American Legion Post 598.

The department said the AEDs will replace old machines in cruisers.

>> Miami Valley agencies awarded millions to fight opioid crisis

The donation is important as Chief Chris Protsman said officers often get on scene before paramedics.

“A lot of times we are closer than they are, it’s good to have that equipment for us,” Protsman said.

Each AED costs $1,500.

©2023 Cox Media Group