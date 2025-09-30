Local police department creates new unit after traffic complaints

HUBER HEIGHTS — After multiple concerns about traffic issues a local police department has created a new unit.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Huber Heights Police Division has a new Traffic Services Unit which will be in charge of “addressing persistent traffic issues, managing accident reports and enforcing traffic laws,” according to a post on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio minimum wage to increase in 2026
- ‘Scoop there it is;’ Graeter’s Skyline flavored ice cream returning
- Troopers identify teen killed in Greene County crash
“The TSU exercises standard discretion, same as any Officer, and will decide on warnings and citations on a case-by-case basis,” the police division said.
The division said the new unit will be able to address calls patrol officers cannot due to their demanding call loads.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group