Local police department, animal resource center to host microchipping event

KETTERING — A pet microchipping event will be held in Kettering today.

Kettering Police Department Animal Resource Officer, Shelly Davis, and the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will be hosting a microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Jan. 13.

>> In north Miami Valley, crews monitor roads while warming shelters are being readied

The event will be held at the old Fire Station at 2861 Bobbie Place in Kettering.

The microchip costs $10, and you have to preregister for the event by calling Officer Davis at (937) 371-3652.

Does your pet need microchipped? Our Animal Resource Officer, Shelly Davis, and the Montgomery County Animal Resource... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Friday, December 8, 2023





©2024 Cox Media Group