Local police departmant opens new high-tech training facility

KETTERING — A local police department has opened a new training facility to help their officers prepare for the unexpected.

“You can never train enough for a job that could kill you,” the Kettering Police Department wrote on social media.

Officers and dispatch supervisors tested out “VirTra”, a virtual police firearms simulator.

The simulator can create virtual scenarios from basic target practice to other situations officers may find themselves in, according to the social media post.

The program also simulates active shooters in schools.

Kettering Police Department also got a newly renovated classroom for training and has plans to put a matted room in the facility for defensive tactics training.













