Local parents upset after school bus does not show leaving kids at home

FAIRBORN — Greene County parents are upset because their kids were left at home after the school bus did not show up Tuesday morning.



One parent told News Center 7 on Tuesday that the problem is so bad that she wants to put her kids in a new school district.

They say it’s been a problem for the last year.

The Fairborn City District says that three routes were canceled on Monday and two more on Tuesday.

They added once the transportation supervisor is alerted to a shortage, they let parents know.

One mother said Tuesday that she is so frustrated and that she is considering taking kids out of the school district.

“We’re not going to be in the Fairborn school district much longer,” Renee Brown told News Center 7. “I would like to see it changed for those who are going to see it changed in the future.”

Another parent is frustrated due to having to scramble first thing in the morning.

“5:30, 5:45, you get woke up with the phone calls, and they try and do emails or Facebook, but, no, it’s always first thing in the morning,” Lily Hall said to News Center 7 on Tuesday.

The district says these cancellations are because bus drivers are sick.

News Center 7 previously reported that classes were canceled at Fairborn High School last Friday after a major flu outbreak, but it is unclear if that is connected to the bus drivers being out sick.

Late last week, Huber Heights city schools also had to change dozens of bus routes because of a driver shortage due to several drivers calling off sick.

