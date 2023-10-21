Local OVI task force awarded $250k

BUTLER COUNTY — A quarter of a million dollars was awarded to the Butler County OVI Task Force, according to a spokesperson from the department.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $250,000 to the task force to assist with operations.

The City of Oxford will manage the force during the 2024 fiscal year, the spokesperson said.

The task force will use this money to continue locating impaired drivers through more sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols.

Various Butler County law enforcement agencies make up the task force, the spokesperson said.

“These funds are critical to ensuring that we are doing everything possible to keep our streets safe. This funding will benefit the citizens of Butler County as we continue our mission to save lives and make our roadways safer,” Butler County OVI Task Force Coordinator Pete Reising said.

