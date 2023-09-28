Local OVI checkpoint to take place tomorrow night

BUTLER COUNTY — There will be an OVI checkpoint across the part of the region tomorrow.
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be holding a checkpoint tomorrow in Butler County, according to a spokesperson.
The time and location will be released tomorrow.
The task force has previously held checkpoints this month across Butler County and the region.
The checkpoints are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related injury and deadly crashes.
