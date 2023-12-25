Local organization opens on Christmas Day to provide space for those struggling

DAYTON — A local organization opened its doors to welcome people who may be struggling this Christmas.

Have a Gay Day Dayton, on 1902 Needmore Road, was opened from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to provide a place for people to go if needed.

Have a Gay Day Board Vice President Laura Hutchinson said the holidays are a challenging time for lots of people, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

“There are many people in the LGBTQ+ community who don’t have family support, don’t necessarily have resources to be able to leave town and go be with family, so having a place where specifically LGBTQ+ folks can be themselves and be affirmed in who they are, while still being able to participate in the festivities of the season and be around people who see them as they are,” Hutchinson said.

This is the first year Have a Gay Day opened its doors on Christmas, but Volunteer Executive Director Michael Knote said it was necessary.

“I think the greatest part of some of these things is accessibility. Being able to access the kindness in people and individuals and to be able to give someone an option,” Knote said.

The organization offered free books, snacks, and good company. They also showed a movie and had a raffle where people could get gift cards.

Knote said the team wanted to provide a space where people could relax and take a moment away from whatever is going on in their lives.

“We’ve had a couple of people that have stopped by just for a minute or two. They said it was crazy at their house, their kids had opened up everything and they just needed somewhere to go for a few minutes. So, we’re that place,” Knote said.

At 4 p.m., more than a dozen people stopped by to utilize the space.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone had a place that they could go and be themselves,” Hutchinson said.

Have a Gay Day will open its doors on New Year’s Day to provide the same space to those who may need it.

For more information, visit Have a Gay Day’s website.

