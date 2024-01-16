Local officer hospitalized after chasing, arresting woman

ENGLEWOOD — A local police officer was hurt after chasing a wanted woman early Monday morning.

Englewood Police officers were checking the area of Main Street and Interstate 70 around 1:25 a.m. for a vehicle registered to a wanted felon, Englewood Police Sgt. Michael Lang told News Center 7.

Officers found the vehicle behind the Days Inn on Rockridge Road and observed the wanted female running out of the building.

The vehicle had fled from Vandalia Police, according to Sgt. Lang.

Body camera obtained by News Center 7 shows the officer chased her on foot.

When he caught up and grabbed her, he fell to the ground injuring his knee. The woman also complained of pain from the fall, Sgt. Lang said.

Both were treated for minor injuries at Miami Valley North and released.

The woman is now at Montgomery County Jail on a charge of Obstructing Official Business, her active warrant, and facing a pending drug possession charge.

