Local officer awarded after saving paraplegic man from burning home

SPRINGBORO — A Springboro police officer earned a prestigious Carnegie Medal after he ran into a burning building to save a paraplegic man.

In June Officer Heath Martin was on duty when a 911 call came in for a house fire on English Oak Lane.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springboro police officer credited with saving man from burning house

He responded to the call and immediately ran into the house and yelled for Joshua Unglesby, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

Unglesby yelled back for him and Martin ran into the smoke-filled home to save him.

Martin pulled Unglesby out of the house.

They both suffered burns but have since recovered.

©2023 Cox Media Group