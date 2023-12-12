Local nonprofit restaurant offering ‘Pay it Forward’ program during holiday season

XENIA — A local restaurant is giving the chance for people to pay it forward just in time for the holiday season.

One Bistro, a non-profit, is bringing its ‘One Token, One Meal Program,’ which features meal tokens that can be purchased by customers and handed out as gifts or favors, a spokesperson said.

People can buy a meal token for $10 each and that is good for one meal at the bistro.

“The goal of the One Token One Meal program is to expand upon the mission of One Bistro, to provide a place where our neighbors eat and come together as one community,” said board member Alex Briggs, “Nothing brings folks together quite like food and One Bistro provides that opportunity for everyone in the community. The One Token One Meal program is an extension of the existing Pay-It-Forward framework to feed people and introduce them to One Bistro.”

The tokens can be used during the restaurant’s scheduled hours.

Wednesday through Friday- 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saturday- 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The restaurant says the program’s goal is to help bring people together.

There is no limit on how many tokens people can buy.

They can be purchased at 87 E Main Street in Xenia.

