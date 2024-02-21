Local music legends to be honored with mural

PIQUA — Residents got a sneak peek at the design of a mural that will be placed in Downtown Piqua.

The mural will be of The Mills Brothers, a jazz quartet born in Piqua in the early 1900′s.

The group made more than 2,000 recordings that sold more than 50 million copies.

>> Popular Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire to reopen in new location

The mural is the artwork of an artist from Columbus.

The picture will be on the side of a building in downtown Piqua at Park National Bank on an outside wall.

It was funded using private donations and will cost around $56,600.

The mural is expected to be completed this summer.

©2024 Cox Media Group