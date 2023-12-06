Local mother upset after continued issues with children’s bus driver, ‘dangerous’ driving

DAYTON — A local mother said she had to quit her job so she could drive her kids to and from school.

Sarina Davis said she was picking her kids up from school at Eastmont Elementary when she noticed something alarming.

Davis said she noticed a school bus running stop signs, railroad crossings, and putting children in danger.

“Every single thing he did was dangerous,” Davis said.

She said she brought these allegations to Dayton Public School’s Board of Education multiple times.

“I’ve went in there nine times and watched the videos in them. They seen it, they just keep telling me they’re coaching him and that’s it,” Davis said.

She said seeing the driver fail to fully stop at stop signs was her breaking point.

News Center 7 reached out to DPS’ interim superintendent and the district’s media director asking for a response but have not heard back.

“Every time I go down there, they just told me somebody’s in a meeting and nobody will speak to me,” Davis said.

Davis said she plans to speak to the director of transportation for the district tomorrow.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details are released.





