Local man seriously injured after falling out of truck bed

DAYTON — A man was seriously injured after falling out of a truck bed in Dayton Wednesday.

Around 7:25 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to Huffman Avenue near South Torrence Street to reports of a crash, according to a Dayton police crash report.

An initial investigation found that a man was in the bed of a truck that was going at an unknown speed when he fell out and hit the pavement.

The truck the man was in drove off from the scene, according to the crash report.

A 39-year-old man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash reports state.

