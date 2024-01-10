Local man facing criminal charges for alleged sexual misconduct

MORAINE — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated Dennie Madden was facing rape charges. That is incorrect. The charge handed up by a Montgomery County Grand Jury this week was for Gross Sexual Imposition.

A local man is facing charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Dennie Madden, 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday for one count of gross sexual imposition, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The prosecutor’s office told News Center 7 that he is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl who was known to him.

The victim told a neighbor who then called Moraine Police.

Court records indicate that Madden is not currently in custody. His arraignment has been scheduled for January 23.

