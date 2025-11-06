Local man charged after police chase on I-75 NB

SHELBY COUNTY — A 40-year-old man has been charged after a police chase that ended in Jackson Center on Wednesday.

The Sidney Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Interstate 75 NB near the 94-mile marker for multiple traffic violations, according to a spokesperson.

The driver fled at a high rate of speed, which initiated a police chase.

The driver took the I-75 NB at the State Route 274 exit and traveled through the Jackson Center area.

The police chase came to an end when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.

A Sidney Police Officer used his cruiser to block the vehicle from driving towards an active school zone.

The driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries from the collision. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and then transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Brandon Lee Jackson of Dayton was charged with a felony of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He is no longer in custody.

