Local man arrested on drug-related charge after search warrant

TROY — A local man was arrested after a search warrant found drugs and other paraphernalia.

On Sept. 12, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department searched a home in the 600 block of Union Street after a months-long investigation, according to a media release.

During the search detectives found methamphetamine, digital scales, packing material and other drug paraphernalia.

Michael Griffin, 46, of Troy was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

The case continues to be under investigation.

We will continue following this story and update as new story becomes available.









