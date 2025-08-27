Local man accused of sharing child sexual assault material on messaging app

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local man accused of sharing child sexual assault material on a messaging app has been indicted, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Dunivan Matthews, 54, of Huber Heights, on 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and 11 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Tuesday.

The investigation into Matthews began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to Huber Heights police.

The spokesperson said the police department learned that Matthews allegedly shared images and videos of child sexual assault material (CSAM) on Kik.

Matthews is not in custody at this time.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

