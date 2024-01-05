Local man accused of pointing laser at airplane avoids jail time

DAYTON — A local man accused of pointing a laser at an airplane in March has learned his punishment.

Rustam Grgraev, 37, pled guilty to possession of criminal tools in Montgomery County Pleas Court on Wednesday, according to online court documents.

Dayton Police arrested him back in March after they said he pointed a laser at the wing of an airplane.

Grgraev will spend the next five years on probation.

As part of the plea agreement, one felony count of attempt to commit interfering with the operation of aircraft with laser was dismissed, court documents said.

