Local man accused of having child porn pleads guilty

MORAINE — A local man accused of having child porn has pleaded guilty to the charges.

>>Florist admits to ripping off local brides; Her next stop could be prison

Trung Mai, 29, pled guilty Thursday at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to five felony counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, according to online court records.

Five additional counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor were dismissed as well as five counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.

Moraine Police arrested Mai at his home last summer after getting a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He is facing up to 18 months on each count and will be a Tier II Sex offender, court documents said.

Tier II offenders must verify their address every 180 days for 25 years.

Mai is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge on February 7.

©2024 Cox Media Group