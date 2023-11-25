Local library offers gift wrapping event with holiday music, snacks

CENTERVILE — A local library is offering a place to wrap your presents away from prying eyes.

Washington-Centerville Public Library will host a gift-wrapping event on Dec. 16 at the Woodbourne Library from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The library said the event will include holiday music and snacks.

Wrapping paper, tape and tags will be provided.

The event is free and open to anyone 18 years or older but registration is required.

To register and learn more about the event visit here.

