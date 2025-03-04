Local law enforcement learn how to better serve adults with Alzheimer’s

KETTERING — Local police officers went through a special training to help them better interact with people who have dementia.

Police officers interact with a lot of people on the job, and it may be difficult for them to identify someone with an illness.

“A lot of times our first responders don’t know what they’re dealing with or working with,” Dayna Ritchey, program director with the Alzheimer’s Association said.

In 2022 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a law requiring training all across the Buckeye State.

Ritchey said nearly 2,000 people in Ohio are living with Alzheimer’s and 60 percent of them will wander.

“They could become aggressive or violent, unfortunately,” Ritchey said. “They might transport a person with dementia to jail, which can actually just escalate things more.”

She said when officers search for someone with Alzheimer’s, to search smart, not loud. A loud voice could scare someone away.

She said the training gave officers new ways to safely look for someone with Alzheimer’s, sometimes using a dog to track the scent.

“Their procedures are to record a more common voice for the person of the closest family member, calling them and using that to help find their loved one,” Ritchey said.

