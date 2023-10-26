Local law enforcement honored by Ohio AG at annual conference

COLUMBUS — Local law enforcement agencies were honored statewide by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday.

He highlighted the expansion of resources and agency collaboration at the office’s 2023 Law Enforcement Conference, according to an Ohio AG spokesperson.

“We’re at the start of a new era in law enforcement in Ohio, with officers who are better trained and better equipped to deal with the new issues and problems that are certain to arise,” Yost said during his opening remarks. “This means better service for the people of Ohio.”

William Chattman is a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention team and won the Victoria Allen Civilian Leadership Award.

He rides along with sheriff’s deputies and routinely deals with people who are battling drugs, homelessness, suicidal thoughts, or other demons, according to the Ohio AG’s office.

Miami Township Police Officer Tim Goins was one of two Ohio officers named recipients of the Valor Award.

Each year, the Ohio Attorney General presents the Distinguished Law Enforcement Awards.

The annual two-conference took place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus and featured keynote speakers and a panel discussion led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on multidisciplinary cold-case work.

For more on the award winners, visit this website.

2023 Law Enforcement Conference Photo credit Ohio Attorney General's Website

