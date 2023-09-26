Local law enforcement agencies work together on joint traffic enforcement detail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Various law enforcement agencies will be working together to conduct a joint traffic enforcement detail Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Vandalia Division of Police are teaming up on I-75 and U.S. Route 35.

The partnership is a collaborative effort to reduce crashes and diminish crime on the roadways, the spokesperson said.

Through this traffic safety, further awareness, education, and transparency will be brought to the local communities.

The initiative will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

