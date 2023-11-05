Local Italian restaurant offering half-priced food today to celebrate 1-year anniversary

KETTERING — A local Italian restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary today.

Demnika’s Italiano, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, said in a social media post that it will be offering 50 percent off all items on its menu on Sunday, November 5th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant has a variety of appetizers, salads, calzones, strombolis, rolls, pizzas, pasta, and desserts.

To find out more about the restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page here.

