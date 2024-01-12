Local home total loss, 3 nearby buildings damaged by fire

DAYTON — A local home is a total loss and three nearby buildings are damaged after a house fire in Dayton Wednesday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 10 to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on initial reports of a house fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than four minutes and found heavy flames at a two-story house, Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

No entry was made due to the fire conditions and the home eventually collapsed.

It was determined that the primary fire building was a vacant home.

The fire damaged three nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

The vacant home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

