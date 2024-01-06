Local home suffers considerable damage following house fire

A home suffered considerable damage after a house fire Thursday night in Champaign County.

The Urbana Fire Division wrote on its social media page that firefighters were dispatched Thursday night at 8:26 p.m. to the 2000 block of Pullins Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they marked it a working fire and ordered a defensive attack.

“A defensive fire attack is a firefighting strategy employed when the structure is considered too hazardous for firefighters to enter due to the amount of fire involvement and the structural stability is in question from fire damage,” the department said. “Large hose lines from the outside are deployed to stop the spread and extinguish the fire. When a defensive fire attack is initiated, the building is considered uninhabitable and void of life.”

The house received considerable smoke and fire damage, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

A damage assessment on the home is still being evaluated.

Mutual aid was provided by Mechanicsburg, JSP, Northeast Champaign County, and the West Liberty Fire departments.

The Red Cross is also helping.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by both Urbana Fire and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

