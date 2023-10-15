Local High School students raise over $100,000 for charity

CENTERVILLE — Local High School students raised thousands of dollars for charity in this year’s Spirit Chain.

The Spirit Chain is a friendly competition between Centerville and Kettering Fairmont High School to raise money for charity.

Over the past 39 years, the two schools have raised more than $2.8 million for charity, according to a Facebook post from Centerville City Schools.

CHS students chose to support two charities: Clothes That Work and Diabetes Dayton. They raised $86,866.83 for their chosen charities.

Together the schools raised more than $100,000 this year.

