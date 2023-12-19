Local high school students donate blood during final exam week

SPRINGFIELD — Local high school students came together during final exam week to donate blood before the Christmas break.

Springfield High School students donated during a Solvita blood drive on Friday, a spokesperson said.

The drive happened on Friday during the school’s second day of fall semester exams, a schedule impacted by the Wildcats run to the state finals in football as well as holiday concerts.

“We just wanted to keep it on schedule,” said Kevin Reynolds, who coordinates the blood drive with fellow faculty member Stephanie Scholl. “We do a blood drive every quarter. We did not want to cancel it.”

He made his 121st-lifetime donation.

“We’ve got that big need right now that comes after Thanksgiving,” said Reynolds.

Several students donated blood, including junior Josh Tackett, one of Reynolds’ students.

“Mr. Reynolds tries to get everyone he can to donate,” he said. “He says it helps save lives.”

Springfield’s blood drive had only 14 donors, compared to 53 back in September, according to the spokesperson.

The high school had four blood drives last year and had 241 donors, 180 donations, and 97 first-time donors.

Kevin Reynolds donating blood at Springfield High School Photo contributed by Solvita (Solvita)

Onyx Mitchell (L), Kimberly Hisey (R) Photo contributed by Solvita (Solvita)

