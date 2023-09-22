Local high school football team returns to field after multiple players suspended

TROTWOOD — A local high school football team will be on the field tonight after what the superintendent called a “teachable moment”.

A majority of the players of the Trotwood-Madison junior varsity football team were suspended after a fight last week during a game in Cincinnati.

When players went onto the field, that violated Ohio School Athletic Association rules and merited an automatic suspension, according to OHSAA rules.

>> Several local high school football players suspended after fight during last week’s game

The OHSAA agreed to let the team stagger suspensions so the team would have enough players to play.

“I feel like they should give them another chance, don’t discourage them. Things happen, give them another chance. I think they went too far with that rule,” Tina Williams of Trotwood said.

The OHSAA identified three players who were fighting but did not say what schools those students were from.









©2023 Cox Media Group