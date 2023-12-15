Local

Local high school closed today for students due to maintenance

By WHIO Staff

Horizon Science Academy

DAYTON — Classes are canceled for students today due to maintenance at a local high school.

Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School posted on the WHIO Schools and Closing page early this morning that it will be closed today.

This is due to emergency maintenance at the school.

It also said all staff are required to report this morning although the building is closed.

We are working to learn the details of the emergency maintenance.

