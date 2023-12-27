Local gym offers free event to kick start new year

DAYTON — A local gym is hosting a free open house event to kick off the new year.

CrossFit Dayton, located at 150 S. Patterson Blvd in Downtown Dayton, invites the community to join them for an open house event on Jan. 1, according to a spokesperson from the gym.

Doors will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they welcome individuals of all fitness levels to learn about CrossFit.

There will be special workouts designed to give participants a taste of what CrossFit is, the spokesperson said.

Every 15 minutes, a new half-hour workout will begin at different stations across the gym.

The classes will offer exercises like Olympic lifts, gymnastics, and aerobic movements to demonstrate the variety and intensity of CrossFit, the spokesperson said.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and share the passion we have for CrossFit. Whether you’re a seasoned CrossFit enthusiast or someone curious about starting a fitness journey, our Open House is a perfect opportunity to experience the supportive community, expert coaching, and transformative workouts that CrossFit Dayton offers,” Head Coach and Manager at CrossFit Dayton Corey Harman said.

For more information about the event, visit www.crossfitdayton.com.

