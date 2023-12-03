Local group of bikers to donate $10K in presents to children in foster care

Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs will be delivering thousands of dollars in holiday presents to children in Montgomery County’s care today.

More than $10,000 in holiday presents will be delivered to Montgomery County Children Services, according to a release from the Montgomery County Job Center.

>> Locally owned restaurant raises money to help police officer wounded in line of duty

The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Caseworkers will distribute the gifts to children of all ages.

©2023 Cox Media Group