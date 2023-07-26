Local football parents, coaches thinking safety after Bronny James’ cardiac arrest

XENIA — People across the country and around the world want to know more about LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny.

The 18-year-old is stable after going into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California Monday.

This has parents and coaches talking about safety in sports.

NewsCenter 7′s Brandon Lewis was in Xenia Tuesday night and at the practice field where the Xenia Wee Bucs practice.

It’s a football and cheer program with kids, first through sixth grade.

There is a concession stand where the program keeps Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), a device that can save a life.

Football players ran drills on a warm Tuesday evening.

“As long as the heat index tells us that it’s safe to practice, number one, then we’ll practice,” said Clyde Vaughan III, football coach.

Lewis said cheerleaders also practice their routines at West Side Park, among them were Chelsea Keller’s daughter and son.

She said it was scary happening to what happened to Bronny James.

“Even if you think they’re in the best shape, they’re super hydrated, they’ve got enough water, like, it still can happen to anybody,” Keller told Lewis.

Freddie Williams has first and second-graders on his football team. He said safety on the field involves teaching players the right technique and having up-to-date equipment.

“We have, you know, the newest levels of helmets that are out there that are safe on the market, we have new shoulder pads,” he told Lewis. “Every year, we send everything out to get reconditioned.”

Coaches and team moms are also trained on how to do C.P.R. and use AEDs

The machine shocks a heart back into rhythm after someone goes into cardiac arrest.

Clyde Vaughan is a football coach for third graders.

“You never want to have any kind of emergency with anybody, whether it’s, you know, celebrity or just any other person,” he said. “I was just as shocked as anybody today to hear that news. But it really comes down to having a plan.”

That’s something that parents appreciate.

“Because if it was my kid laying out there on the field, it would be super scary,” said Keller. “So, I definitely appreciate the coaches and the team moms.”

Lewis says we don’t know much about the medical treatment Bronny James got.

We do know how important AEDs are.

NewsCenter 7 reported earlier this year on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and a Stebbins High School student a heart attack at track practice.

AEDs saved both of their lives.

