Local first responders host first-ever ‘Public Safety in the Park’

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Fire Department held its first-ever Public Safety in the Park event on Sunday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson went out to Community Park where she got to see what the event was all about.

All kinds of emergency vehicles and different activities packed the park, but most importantly, the community was educated on fire prevention.

There were various demonstrations including a Police K9 and a CareFlight helicopter landing.

Kids were able to check out all different kinds of trucks, like fire trucks, an ambulance, a tractor, and more.

People got the hang out with Sparky the fire dog, and learn about fire safety.

Fairborn Firefights let the community try out the hose to put out a fire.

The event lasted for about five hours and the Fairborn Fire Chief Bryan Williams said hundreds of people showed up.

“Our big bolder in fire prevention week is that we never have a child that is scared of firefighters or police officers or anybody and you know in our line of work because kids hide and that becomes a huge hazard for them specifically and if we feel like they’re not scared of us and we know that they would run to us in any emergency that’s exactly what we want them to do,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s also a great opportunity for kids to get some inspiration for what they want to be when they grow up. There was even a recruitment area where kids could see what the application process is like for the Fairborn Fire Department.

