Local firefighters rescue people trapped after car crashes into pond

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — People were rescued by local firefighters after their car crashed into a pond last week.

Beavercreek Township Fire Department “sprang into action” to rescue people trapped in their car that was submerged in a pond, according to a social media post.

>> Firefighter injured investigating house fire in Springfield

The fire department was able to safely get the people from on top of the car to dry land, according to the post.

Information about where the crash happened or any injuries was not included in the post.

We will continue to follow this story with information.





©2023 Cox Media Group