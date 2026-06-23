Local firefighter retires after 31 years of service

SPRINGBORO — A Clearcreek Fire District firefighter has retired after 31 years of service.
On June 15, family, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Tim Haggard, according to a social media post.
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The ceremony included a flag presentation honoring his decades of commitment, sacrifice, and service to others.
The post said that Haggard mentored countless firefighters, built lasting friendships, and left a positive impact on those who served alongside him.
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