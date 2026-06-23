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Local firefighter retires after 31 years of service

By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com
On June 15, family, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Tim Haggard, (Clearcreek Fire Division)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

SPRINGBORO — A Clearcreek Fire District firefighter has retired after 31 years of service.

On June 15, family, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Tim Haggard, according to a social media post.

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The ceremony included a flag presentation honoring his decades of commitment, sacrifice, and service to others.

The post said that Haggard mentored countless firefighters, built lasting friendships, and left a positive impact on those who served alongside him.

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