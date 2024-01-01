Local fire district breaks down December run totals

MIAMISBURG — A local fire district has released its run totals for December.

The Miami Valley Fire District provides fire and emergency medical services for Miami Township and the City of Miamisburg.

In December, the Miami Valley fire and EMS crews responded to 879 calls, according to a social media post.

621 of those runs were for emergency medical services and 11 were for fires.

There were 53 fire alarm runs, 130 service call runs, and 32 MVCS runs the post said.

In December, the fire district assisted with 16 mutual aid runs and received mutual aid on two runs.

©2024 Cox Media Group