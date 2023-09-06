Local fire department receiving over $3 million in federal funding

MIAMI VALLEY — A local fire department is receiving over $3 million in federal funding.

>>RELATED: Local firefighters awarded over $200,000 in federal funding

The Miami Valley Fire District was allocated funds under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fiscal year 2022 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program, Dayton area Congressman Mike Turner’s office announced Tuesday.

“The Miami Valley Fire District employs many of Ohio’s hardest-working firefighters, and I am glad that they have received such a significant boost in federal funding through the SAFER Program,” said Congressman Mike Turner.

The department is receiving over $3.2 million in federal funding, according to Congressman Turner.

“This grant will enable the department to maintain its high standard of excellence by hiring more first responders, who will undoubtedly make our community safer,” he said.

Recipients are eligible to direct these funds toward increasing staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies.

The Miami Valley Fire District covers both Miamisburg and Miami Township.

©2023 Cox Media Group