Local fire department helps keep kids cool in the heat

XENIA — A local fire department found a fun way to keep kids cool Tuesday.

The Xenia Fire Department and the Splash Water Hauling and Dumpster Rental sprayed children at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center.

There were also sweet treats sold by Cyber Cream Dayton.

This is just one of the things people in the Miami Valley are doing to try and safely embrace the heat.

Dr. Nancy Pook, emergency room doctor at Kettering Health, said when it gets this hot out, younger kids can overheat much quicker than healthy adults.

Pook said people should be drinking plenty of water and electrolytes.

“Once you start to feel a little lightheaded, or you’re getting nausea and you’re getting a headache from the heat, it’s time to take a break and go inside,” she said.

Firefighters will be out until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

