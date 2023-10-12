Local fire department encourages safety when it comes to battery chargers

A local fire department wants people to be careful with their battery chargers.

The Miami Valley Fire District issued a reminder on social media after a lithium-ion battery caught fire Sunday in a garage.

They said to prevent a fire, only use the battery designed for that device.

The department is offering these safety tips:

Put batteries in the device the right way.

Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch.

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire

