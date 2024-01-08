Local fire crews respond to house fire Sunday

VANDALIA, Montgomery County — Vandalia fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., crews were called to the 100 block of Kenneth Avenue on reports of a fire, according to a Vandalia dispatcher.

According to emergency scanner traffic, upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

CenterPoint Energy responded to the scene and shut off the utilities in the house, according to emergency scanner traffic.

It is unclear if this house was occupied at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this fire.





