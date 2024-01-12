Local fire captain details how crews keep warm while out in frigid temps

DAYTON — While most people plan to stay inside and warm this weekend, that is not an option for emergency crews.

Wind and cold can be dangerous for firefighters, just like anyone else.

On Wednesday, News Center 7 reported that wind caused a fire on the 2100 block of East 4th Street to spread to a second house.

>> House fire spreads to neighboring property from wind, fire chief says

Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7 that the crews train for all kinds of conditions.

French said the Dayton Fire Department can bring vehicles, like ambulances, on-site and rotate out different crews to keep everyone warm.

“Just making sure we have plenty of staffing available there, we can always call for additional resources, and having capabilities on scene to help keep our firefighters warm,” French said.





