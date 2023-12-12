Local

Local EMT promoted to Dayton Fire paramedic

By WHIO Staff

Nicole Terrell promoted paramedic in Dayton Fire Department Photo contributed by the Dayton Fire Department (Dayton Fire Department)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) has been promoted to a Dayton Fire paramedic.

>>1 taken to hospital after house fire in Jefferson Township

Nicole Terrell received the promotion in a ceremony at the Dayton Fire Department headquarters on Monday, a Dayton Fire spokesperson said.

She started working with the Dayton Fire Department in 2021 and has been assigned to Companies 18 and 14.

Terrell holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish with an emphasis in medical interpretation.

She is a certified paramedic and Firefighter I with the State of Ohio, according to the spokesperson.

Terrell had previously served with the Cedarville Township, Miami Township (Greene County), and New Carlisle Fire Departments.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read