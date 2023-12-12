Local EMT promoted to Dayton Fire paramedic

DAYTON — A local Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) has been promoted to a Dayton Fire paramedic.

>>1 taken to hospital after house fire in Jefferson Township

Nicole Terrell received the promotion in a ceremony at the Dayton Fire Department headquarters on Monday, a Dayton Fire spokesperson said.

She started working with the Dayton Fire Department in 2021 and has been assigned to Companies 18 and 14.

Terrell holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish with an emphasis in medical interpretation.

She is a certified paramedic and Firefighter I with the State of Ohio, according to the spokesperson.

Terrell had previously served with the Cedarville Township, Miami Township (Greene County), and New Carlisle Fire Departments.

©2023 Cox Media Group