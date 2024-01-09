Local driver leaves scene after crashing vehicle into steps of house

DAYTON — A local driver left the scene after crashing his vehicle into the steps of a home early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched just after midnight to the 5000 block of Genesee Avenue on initial reports of a car into a building.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that the vehicle struck the steps and that there was no structural damage to the house.

They said the driver left the scene when officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

