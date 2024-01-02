Local driver cited after crashing into parked car, house

DAYTON — A local driver has been cited after crashing into a parked vehicle and a house in Dayton.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 20 block of N. Philadelphia Street around 12:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Sunday on initial reports of a car that crashed into a building.

An online crash report stated that a 2008 Mazada3 struck the rear of a parked 2014 Ford Focus. The male driver failed to maintain control and ran off the right side of the road.

He then struck a curb, ran into a fence, and crashed into the southwest corner of a house.

The driver was cited for Operating a Vehicle Without Reasonable Control.

Nobody was hurt.

The Mazda3 was towed from the scene after it suffered “disabling damage,” according to the crash report.

