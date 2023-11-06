Local domestic violence nonprofit aims to expand organization next year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Within the last year, more than 110 people in Ohio were killed during domestic violence incidents.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with a nonprofit organization called Single Parents Rock, which helps victims of domestic violence.

“1 and 3 women and 1 and 7 men experience physical and sexual violence from an intimate partner. That means everyone knows someone who is being abused,” Ohio Domestic Violence Program Coordinator Denise Kontras said.

Single Parents Rock began in 2019 to serve as a safe haven for domestic violence survivors.

“Leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time in the relationship,” Kontras said.

CEO and Founder of Single Parents Rock Denise Henton said the organization’s greatest mission is to help people no matter what stage a relationship with domestic violence is at.

“One thing about Single Parents Rock, each time that you call we are going to be here. Whether you go back today or a year from now. If you call us again, we will be there again,” Henton said.

The organization offers different services including support groups, legal advice, transportation, housing, and more.

“We continue to follow them, we have victims that we started out with in 2019 that would call us and say, Ms. Henton, I’m here, I’m doing such and such right now, I haven’t went back. Those are things that are important to me,” Henton said.

In a data report conducted by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, within the last year, 48 perpetrators of domestic violence have been charged criminally.

Within the last year, there have been 112 fatalities in 82 domestic violence cases, according to the data report.

Those fatalities include 78 victims and 34 perpetrators. There were 52 female fatalities and 60 male fatalities.

The research also found that in these 82 cases, 100 people were shot and only 15 survived their injuries.

For more information on this research, visit the Ohio Domestic Violence Network fatalities report.

“Well, the most important thing is when someone approaches you and shares their story. Believe them,” Kontras said.

Single Parents Rock is looking to expand its services next year if it can get help from the community with day-to-day operations.

“Possibly bring on on trauma therapist or counselor on a part-time basis,” Henton said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is a hotline available 24/7, in multiple languages at (88) 799-7233.

