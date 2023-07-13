Local doctor weighs in after FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made a historic decision when it comes to the sale of birth control.

U.S. officials have approved contraceptives to be bought on shelves along with Aspirin and eye drops.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spokes with people who shared their thoughts on the big change.

The FDA’s decision marks the first time people can buy birth control over the counter without a prescription.

Perrigo’s Opill is the first birth control brand that will be available over the counter.

The CEO and president of the company said this is a “Truly momentous day for women’s health nationwide.”

Most people News Center 7 spoke to said they believe the pills will lower the unwanted pregnancy and abortion rate.

“I think it’s a good idea for young ladies to have an option without feeling the pressure and embarrassment and putting themselves in a worse situation,” said Brad Seberson.

The concern most people had was when they learned there will be no age restriction to buy the pills.

“That’s something that parents would need to take seriously with their children,” said Terri Depriest.

Doctors agree.

“I think it goes back to safe sex practices. If you were to ask, what age should we start having those discussions, there’s going to be a lot of varied thoughts as to what people think,” said Doctor Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health.

Colon thinks even though it will no longer be necessary, getting a medical professional’s opinion before taking the pill would be beneficial.

“If you have questions about any medications, and we say this for any over the over the counter medications, you should consult with your physician,” Colon said.

The FDA said the pills will be able to be bought online and on shelves at the beginning of next year.





